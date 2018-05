The Humane Society of Broward County will be hosting a 'Bunny Basics' course.

The class will be held at their location at 2070 Griffin Road in Fort Lauderdale on May 19th.

New rabbit parents can learn about proper housing, socialization, exercise, feeding, bunny-proofing and more.

