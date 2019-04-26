Kittens found in bag on Palmetto Expressway still available for adoption

MIAMI - Two kittens found last month inside a bag on the Palmetto Expressway are still looking for a home and up for adoption.

When Miami Gardens police were called to the scene of a suspicious bag on March 20, they instead found three kittens inside.

While one of the kittens was taken home that night by a good Samaritan, the other two were handed over for care to the Heroes Veterinary Clinic in Oakland Park.

The kittens, named Paul and Meadow... (get it, Palmetto?)... are still at the vet's office after no rescue organization stepped in to help.

Within a week or so, both kittens will receive all their vaccinations and will be spayed and neutered, making them perfectly ready for adoption.

If you're interested in giving the kittens a forever home, please call the clinic at 954-440-3366, or visit them at 880 East Commercial Boulevard.

