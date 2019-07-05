Kittens in Miami looking for their fur-ever homes

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some fluffy felines near you? There are dozens of endearing kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Trixie, tortoiseshell and domestic shorthair mix

Trixie is a winsome female tortoiseshell and domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at The Cat Network Inc. Trixie loves to socialize, and she gets along well with other cats. Trixie is vaccinated. She has been spayed, mircochipped and tested negative for Feluk and FIV. Have no fear: She is also house-trained. Here's what Trixie's friends at The Cat Network Inc. think of her: Trixie is full of energy and a very sweet little girl. She was rescued when her mommy gave birth in some bushes. She hopes to find a loving forever home with her two sibs, Missy and Mischa. Apply to adopt Trixie today at Petfinder.

Mischa, domestic shorthair mix

Mischa is a male domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at The Cat Network Inc. Mischa is a social butterfly, and he loves other cats. He has been neutered, mircochipped and tested negative for Feluk and FIV. He is vaccinated and is already house-trained. Notes from Mischa's caretakers: Mischa is a purr machine. As soon as he is held he starts purring. Full of energy, this one loves to play and wrestles with his sisters, Trixie and Missy. He was rescued after his mommy gave birth to him in some bushes. If you want three's company, consider adopting Mischa and his two sisters. Read more about Mischa on Petfinder.

Missy, tortoiseshell and domestic shorthair mix

Missy is a female tortoiseshell and domestic shorthair kitten in the care of The Cat Network Inc. Missy loves other cats. She has been vaccinated. Notes from Missy's caretakers: Missy is smart, full of energy, and loves to play with her siblings, Trixie and Mischa. She was rescued after her mommy gave birth to her in some bushes. These three kittens are ready for their forever home. Could you be the one? Apply to adopt Missy today at Petfinder.

