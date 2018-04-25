Miami-Dade police help shelter dogs find forever homes

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Dogs from Miami-Dade County's animal shelter got the chance on Wednesday to do what police dogs do, riding shotgun with officers for a day of fun at Tropical Park.

The shelter dogs had a chance to socialize and, just maybe, find forever homes.

In glass enclosures at Miami-Dade County Animal Services, lovable dogs, such as Juliana, Marissa and London, spend most of their time hoping that a family will stop by and choose them.

"The shelter is a stressful environment," Savana Alcerro, of Miami-Dade County Animal Services, said.

But things were different Wednesday as the dogs were given a police escort to a play date at Tropical Park.

"Every dog enjoys riding outside a car window, so we wanted to give them the opportunity to feel the wind blowing through their ears," Lorna Mejia-Lopez, chief of Shelter Services, said.

The group of 10 dogs arrived at the dog park in a caravan and ran side by side with officers, played in pools and even enjoyed some ice cream.

Most of the dogs were larger because Animal Services employees said those dogs often get overlooked and the smaller dogs are always the first to go.

"These dogs are great for families that already have dogs in their homes," Alcerro said. "They have been playing in play groups for at least three weeks."

The field trip for the sheltered pets was part of an initiative by Miami-Dade County Animal Services and the Miami-Dade Police Department to help the dogs find forever homes.

While the pets got a chance to run around, residents had the opportunity to see if any of the four-legged friends would be a good fit in their homes.

"We figured that the animals need a chance to live and why go somewhere else when we can come here and adopt one that needs a home?" Belkys Mercado, who is looking to adopt a dog, said.

