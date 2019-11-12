'Miracle' dog rescued from rubble in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian gets new family

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. - A dog discovered alive in the rubble of a collapsed building a month after Hurricane Dorian devastated parts of the Bahamas now has a new home.

"Miracle," as the dog is being called, was joined by his new family Tuesday morning during a news conference at Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

Lauree Simmons, Big Dog Ranch Rescue founder and president, said Miracle was adopted by Clark and Briana Beaty, who have three young daughters. Simmons said it was fitting given the family's connection to the Bahamas, where the Beatys had a home that was destroyed by Dorian.

"I think we picked each other; I don't know," Brianna Beaty said of how she and her family came to choose Miracle.

Members of Big Dog Ranch Rescue found Miracle trapped beneath an air-conditioning unit and building debris in Marsh Harbour.

