Owner claims dog is 'gold diggin' pretending to be stray for McDonald's

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - One pet owner is tired of her dog's act to get free food from strangers.

Princess, a cute pooch from Oklahoma City, routinely escapes from her home and walks to a nearby McDonald's, where she puts on a sad face to extort burgers and fries.

The dog's owner, Betsy Reyes, busted her dog's scam and warned others in a Facebook post.

"She's a gold diggin *** ***** that be acting like she's a stray so people will feel bad for her."

If you don't believe a dog can act like a stray, Reyes even posted video (below) of Princess working the strangers in the parking lot.

