Pembroke Pines pet store owner cited after caged monkey bites girl's finger

This cotton-top tamarin named Rafiki bit 1-year-old Summerlynn Snowden when she put her hand on the monkey's cage at The Jungle South pet shop in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A South Florida pet store owner was cited after a caged monkey bit a 1-year-old girl's finger.

Summerlynn Snowden was visiting The Jungle South pet shop in Pembroke Pines in August when she was bitten by the cotton-top tamarin, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report.

The girl's mother told wildlife officers her daughter "walked over to the monkey's cage and placed her hand on the cage." That's when the monkey named Rafiki bit the girl's right hand, puncturing her index finger.

"Summerlynn Snowden was facing amputation of her right index finger or tendon damage causing permanent disfigurement from her injuries sustained from the monkey bite," the report said.

A wildlife officer noted that the cage was on exhibit by the front counter where the public can easily come into contact with the monkey.

The 43-year-old owner of the pet shop, Jerimy Eaton, was charged with several wildlife violations. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 15.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.