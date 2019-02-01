Pets poisoned by marijuana, numbers continue to rise

MIAMI - The number of pets poisoned by marijuana due to their owners having the drug nearby is increasing at an alarming rate.

Nationwide Insurance says many of the $1 million in claims for plant-poisoning were attributed to marijuana exposure, WEYI reports.

Much of the poisoning comes from pets ingesting the drug as a cookie, brownie or the dried out plant after it's left out by owners.

As smoking marijuana becomes more and more accepted in the country, it remains a serious hazard to pets.

“Pets don’t get stoned, they get poisoned,” said Dr. Mark Liberto.

Marijuana toxicity can cause vomiting, diarrhea or even death in pets. What's worse, animals try to fight their disorientation, which often leads to situations in which they hurt themselves.

For pets, there is no antidote for marijuana poisoning, and it can take animals up to 36 hours to stabilize.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.