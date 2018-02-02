PetSmart groomer fired after viral video surfaces

HOUSTON - A viral video marked the end of a PetSmart associate's career in the grooming center at the store in west Houston.

The video shows a woman grooming a dog in a rough manner at the PetSmart at 19945 Katy Freeway.

Many comments voice concern over the dog's treatment.

PetSmart released the following statement on the incident:

"This treatment is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The associate is no longer with PetSmart."

Here is the text that accompanied Brooke Vowers' Facebook video:

"Just took my dog to get groomed and as I’m walking out this lady comes up to me and said she’s been waiting for an hour to see who’s dog this was because of how mean the groomer was to her and that she called corporate . She sent me this video i am sick to my stomach about it and will not be going back !!!!!!!!!hope CHARLOTTE BARNES enjoys the video of her wonderful service PLEASE SHARE"

