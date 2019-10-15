Cat shot by BB gun in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Police are investigating after a cat was shot by a BB gun Sunday night in Pembroke Pines.

The incident occurred about 6 p.m. in the 19100 block of Northwest 12th Court.

A black and white cat named Roy was found bleeding from an injury on its left side, Sgt. Viola Judon said.

Roy was taken to LeadER Animal Specialty Hospital, where veterinarians removed a BB pellet from the cat's body.

Judon said Roy was listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-471-TIPS.

