Puppies in Miami looking for their fur-ever homes

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddle-hungry puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Fifi, Labrador retriever mix

Fifi is a darling female Labrador retriever puppy staying at Saving Paws 4 Love. Fifi is ready to make friends, and she gets along well with children, cats or dogs. Her vaccinations are up to date. She's already house-trained. Notes from Fifi's caretakers: Hi my name is Fifi! I am 5 months old. I am an adorable, sweet Labrador Retriever mix. I am vetted, vaccinated, dewormed, spayed and ready to be adopted. I am a cute girl good with kids and other pets. Would you like to adopt me? Apply to adopt Fifi today at Petfinder.

Elvis, mixed breed

Elvis is an adorable male mixed breed puppy currently residing at Fairy Tails. He already has all of his shots. From Elvis' current caretaker: Elvis was born here at Fairytails after his mother Florence (pictured above and available for adoption) was found and brought to our shelter. Elvis is a darling and should grow to be around 50 pounds. He is ready to come home with you today! Won't you please adopt this loving pup and make room in rescue for us to save another life? Apply to adopt Elvis today at Petfinder.

Sally, German shepherd mix

Sally is a female German shepherd puppy being kept at Saving Paws 4 Love. Sally is a social butterfly — she loves other dogs. Her vaccinations are up to date. Notes from Sally's caretakers: Hi, my name is Sally! I am a sweet and adorable German Shepherd Terrier mix, playful and very affectionate. I am vetted, vaccinated, microchipped and spayed. I am about 10 months old and I am good with kids and other dogs. I would love to be part of your family. Apply to adopt Sally today at Petfinder.

