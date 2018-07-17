Saltwater poisoning kills dog at Florida beach

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida man is warning other pet owners about the dangers of saltwater poisoning after his beloved dog died at a Tampa-area beach.

Chris Taylor brought his Labrador Retriever, O.G., to his favorite place last week, the beach on Honeymoon Island, reports WFLA.

After a few hours of playing in the surf and sand, the two returned home and O.G.'s problems began.

The dog began vomiting and had diarrhea. On Wednesday, O.G. wasn't eating and was moving around in a daze.

Taylor took O.G. to a veterinarian where he learned his pet of seven years was severely dehydrated and had suffered brain damage from the saltwater.

O.G. also suffered a seizure while at the vet's office. The dog had to be put down.

According to the report, vets says saltwater is highly toxic to animals and can be life-threatening when ingested in large amounts.

Doctors recommend limiting trips to the beach with your pets to two hours and to provide plenty of fresh water for the animals.

