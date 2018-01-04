South Florida SPCA seeks owner after pony rescued in Palmetto Bay

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. - The South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is searching for the owner of a pony that was rescued early Thursday in Palmetto Bay.

SPCA officials said the pony was picked up at 4:30 a.m. in a Palmetto Bay neighborhood. They believe the pony likely escaped its home.

The SPCA is now working to reunite the pony with its owner.

Anyone with information about who the pony belongs to is asked to call Agriculture Patrol at 786-218-8344.

