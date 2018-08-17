Southwest Airlines to allow miniature horses on flights as service animals

MIAMI - Southwest Airlines announced an update to its service animal policy, and while the usual suspects, such as dogs and cats, appear on the approved list, so do miniature horses.

According to the Americans for Disabilities Act, miniature horses are indeed considered to be service animals, although they are hardly ever seen in the wild blue yonder.

The Observer reports the longer life span of a miniature horse as a benefit to them serving as service animals. The horses are also bigger than dogs, which helps those with balancing problems.

The new policy, which limits travelers to just one service animal which must be leashed at all times, goes into effect on Sept. 17.

