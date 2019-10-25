These Miami-based canines are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of lovable pups up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Luci, terrier mix

Luci is a female terrier mix currently housed at ResQMe, A Homeless Dog Mission. Luci is happy to keep company with other dogs. She already has had all of her shots, and she's spayed. Have no fear: She is already house-trained. Luci's current caretakers say: This lovely terrier mix was rescued from the streets of Miami Beach. We discovered that she loves to play band won't cry if crated. She's definitely ready for her furever home! Are you the one for Luci? Read more about how to adopt Luci on Petfinder.

Celia, hound mix

Celia is a winsome female hound mix being cared for at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Celia is a social butterfly — she's happy to keep company with other dogs. She's already vaccinated and spayed. From Celia's current caretaker: I'm Celia. I'm a sweet, mellow girl looking for a home where I can retire and be a couch potato. I am young but sometimes I act like I'm a wise dog—just relaxing and not stressing about life. Consider adopting me and giving me a bed to cuddle all day long! Read more about Celia on Petfinder.

Roz, shepherd and chow chow mix

Roz is a female shepherd and chow chow mix currently residing at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Roz is happy to keep company with other dogs. She's already spayed, and she has had all her shots. Roz's current caretakers say: I'm Roz. I'm five years old and had a family back in South Carolina until they abandoned me and left me with a broken heart. My heart is all healed now and seeks a human to shower with affection. I love to snuggle and give unconditional love. Please open your home to me! I won't let you down. Read more about Roz on Petfinder.

Lala, chihuahua and terrier mix

Lala is a darling female chihuahua and terrier mix in the care of Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Lala will get along great with children, cats or dogs. She has had all of her shots, and she's spayed. Notes from Lala's caretakers: My name is Lala, PAWS4You gave me that name, because it's a great name for a happy girl like me. My family gave me up, because they moved to a place where pets are not allowed. I'm now searching for a better home that will welcome me with open arms. If you're missing a little happiness and love, adopt me. I will make everyday a bright one! Read more about Lala on Petfinder.

Hazel, retriever and chow chow mix

Hazel is a lovable female retriever and chow chow mix in the care of Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Hazel is friendly as can be, and she's happy to keep company with other dogs. She's already spayed and vaccinated. From Hazel's current caretaker: My name is Hazel. I was found roaming the streets where I almost got hit by a car. I'm so happy I was rescued; I love people, dogs, kids—you name it. My dream is to finally find a family that will never abandon me. Please make my dream come true. Apply to adopt Hazel today at Petfinder.

Mia, Maltese and chihuahua mix

Mia is a female Maltese and chihuahua mix in the care of Saving Paws 4 Love. Mia is a social animal — she gets along well with other dogs. She's been vaccinated and spayed. Read more about Mia on Petfinder.

