These Miami-based puppies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some cuddle-hungry puppies up for adoption? There are dozens of great puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Nova, pit bull terrier and American bulldog mix

Nova is a sweet female pit bull terrier and American bulldog puppy currently residing at Big Hearts for Big Dogs Rescue- Miami. Nova will get along great with your children, dogs or cats. No need to worry: She's already house-trained. She is fixed, vaccinated and microchipped. From Nova's current caretaker: Nova is a 10 month old beautiful girl. She is great with everything and everyone. Contact us now to meet her. Read more about Nova on Petfinder.

Puppy Tweety, terrier mix

Puppy Tweety is a charming female terrier puppy currently residing at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Puppy Tweety is friendly as can be, and she loves children, cats or dogs. She is vaccinated. Puppy Tweety's current caretakers say: Just a pup ready to conquer the world! My name is Tweety. I am sweet, loving, young, and an all-around perfect pup! I am looking for a home to grow up in and become the perfect companion for your family. I love children and other dogs, and going to restaurants or parks with my friends. What are you waiting for? Fill out an application, and let's be happy together! Read more about Puppy Tweety on Petfinder.

Max, shepherd and Labrador retriever mix

Max is a male shepherd and Labrador retriever puppy being kept at Jamies Rescue. Max loves cats, dogs and children. He already has had all of his shots and is fully vetted and microchipped. Max's current caretakers say: This very sweet pup would do well in a home with children, cats and other dogs. Are you ready to give Max a loving forever home? Read more about Max on Petfinder.

Sally, German shepherd mix

Sally is a sweet female German shepherd puppy being cared for at Saving Paws 4 Love. Sally is a social animal — she's happy to keep company with other dogs. She has been vetted, vaccinated, microchipped and spayed. Here's what Sally's friends at Saving Paws 4 Love think of her: Hi, my name is Sally! I am a sweet, adorable German Shepherd Terrier mix, playful and very affectionate. I am about 10 months old, and I am good with kids and other dogs. Read more about how to adopt Sally on Petfinder.

Miele, American bulldog

Miele is a winsome female American bulldog puppy being cared for at Fur Angels Rescue. Miele is happy to keep company with other dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Miele has been vaccinated. Here's what Miele's friends at Fur Angels Rescue think of her: Miele is a beautiful pup. She has a sweet, energetic personality despite having a rough time. She may have been abused and was going to be euthanized but we found a foster mom to take her in. Miele is playful, loves swimming and gets along with kids. Apply to adopt Miele today at Petfinder.

