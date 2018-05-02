'Vicious dog' call leads police to find fun-loving pit bull

TEXARKANA, Texas - One fun-loving pup quickly disproved the bad reputation pit bulls have received through the years.

Last Sunday, the 9-1-1 dispatch with the Texarkana, Texas police department received a "vicious dog" call when a pit bull was seen in a neighborhood.

When Officer Travis Frost arrived at the location, he kept the door of his patrol car open in case the dog in question was indeed vicious.

Instead, when Frost whistled at the dog, he came right to the officer with his tail wagging. After Frost petted the pooch for a minute, the dog jumped into the front seat of the patrol car like he was ready to roll and find real trouble.

Frost took photos of the two hanging out in the patrol car until animal services arrived to take the dog.

"While you should always be careful around any dog that you don’t know, you shouldn’t automatically assume that all pit bulls are bad dogs." said Frost in a post made to the department's Facebook page.

The next day, the dog, whose name is Gold, was reunited with his owner. Gold had been chipped, but his owner's contact information had not been updated.

