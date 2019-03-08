Video shows man abusing Siberian Husky in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - Hialeah Police Department officers arrested a man on Thursday afternoon who detectives say was caught on video abusing his neighbor's dog in Hialeah.

Detectives identified Victor Suero as the man who was walking two Siberian Huskies on Feb. 15. One was his dog Han and the other was his neighbor's dog Winter.

While providing obedience training, a video shows Suero grabbed Winter by the collar, swung her in the air in a circular motion and choked her, according to Detective Jose Torres.

"Mr. Suero didn’t stop there, he once again grabbed Winter by the collar, choked her again but this time he violently slammed her on the ground leaving her motionless and whining in pain," Torres said.

Torres also said Winter is in good health and was reunited with her owner. Han is also in good health and remains under the care of Miami Dade Animal Services, Torres said.

Suero is facing two counts of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.

