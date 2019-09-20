Want to adopt a pet? Here are 4 cuddly canines to adopt now in Miami

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some adorable pups near you up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Ruby, boxer and American Staffordshire terrier mix

Ruby is a female boxer and American Staffordshire terrier puppy in the care of Big Hearts for Big Dogs Rescue- Miami. Ruby is happy to keep company with other dogs, cats and children. She is already house-trained. She is vaccinated, chipped and heart worm negative. Here's what Ruby's friends at Big Hearts for Big Dogs Rescue- Miami think of her: Ruby is amazing with everyone and loves to play. She is going to be a petite girl with a big heart. Apply online to arrange a meet and greet with her. Read more about how to adopt Ruby on Petfinder.

Puppy Obi, chihuahua

Puppy Obi is a male chihuahua puppy staying at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Puppy Obi will get along great with other dogs. He already has had all of his shots. From Puppy Obi's current caretaker: Hi, my name is Obi. I just arrived at PAWS4you, and the staff is busy getting to know me better. Please check back in a few days when they have my bio posted. Read more about Puppy Obi on Petfinder.

Puppy Charlie, terrier mix

Puppy Charlie is a male terrier puppy currently housed at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Puppy Charlie loves children, dogs or cats. Puppy Charlie has been vaccinated. From Puppy Charlie's current caretaker: Hi, my name is Charlie. I just arrived at PAWS4you. Please check back in a few days. The staff is getting to know me better, so they can write my bio. Read more about how to adopt Puppy Charlie on Petfinder.

Puppy Kori, terrier mix

Puppy Kori is a charming female terrier puppy currently housed at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Puppy Kori is eager to make friends — she'll get along great with other dogs. Puppy Kori has had all her shots. Notes from Puppy Kori's caretakers: Hi, my name is Kori. I just arrived at PAWS4you. Please check back in a few days. The staff is getting to know me better, so they can write my bio. Read more about Puppy Kori on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.