Want to adopt a pet? Here are 5 furry felines to adopt now in Miami

Start your day off right by looking at some charming cats! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in Miami.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Marble, domestic shorthair

Marble is a darling male domestic shorthair cat in the care of Whiskers & Tails Rescue. Marble plays well with others, and he'll get along great with your other cats. He is already house-trained. His vaccinations are up to date, and he is neutered. Marble's current caretakers say: Marble was rescued with a very bad upper respiratory infection and his left eye was very infected. He had to get his eye removed and he's doing great! Read more about how to adopt Marble on Petfinder.

Dulce, tuxedo mix

Dulce is a charming male tuxedo mix currently residing at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. He has had all of his shots, and he's been neutered. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. About Dulce: Hi, I'm Dulce and my best friend and brother is Chino. We have been together since we were little. Read more about Dulce on Petfinder.

Ray Ray, American shorthair mix

Ray Ray is a darling male American shorthair mix being cared for at Pawsitively Humane, Inc - Riverfront Cats. He is already neutered and vaccinated. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Ray Ray is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements. Ray Ray's current caretakers say: Ray Ray is blind. He can still walk, run, climb and play. His other senses guide him. Apply to adopt Ray Ray today at Petfinder.

Tabby, tabby

Tabby is a male tabby cat being cared for at Pawsitively Humane, Inc - Riverfront Cats. Tabby is friendly as can be, and he loves other cats and dogs. Tabby is already neutered, and he has had all of his shots. Tabby's current caretakers say: Meet Tabby! He was part of an outdoor colony. He was being temporarily fostered but now his foster is moving and we need to find him a home. Read more about Tabby on Petfinder.

Rocky, American shorthair

Rocky is an adorable male American shorthair cat in the care of Pawsitively Humane, Inc - Riverfront Cats. He has been vaccinated and neutered. Notes from Rocky's caretakers: Rocky is super playful. He hides when visitors arrive but it doesn't take him long to make an appearance and show off his playing skills. Read more about how to adopt Rocky on Petfinder.

