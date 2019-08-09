Want to adopt a pet? Here are 6 lovable pups to adopt now in Miami

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Daisy, Dalmatian mix

Daisy is a female Dalmatian mix staying at All Things Pawsible Animal Rescue. Daisy gets along well with other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She's already spayed and vaccinated. Daisy's current caretakers say: Daisy is a two-year-old Dalmatian Lab Mix. She is a very sweet, loving girl and is good with other dogs, kids and people. She was rescued from a local kill shelter, and it's important that she go to a loving home where she will be the only dog. She loves the dog park, playing fetch and exploring the outdoors. Who will be the lucky family to give Daisy her forever home?

Max, terrier mix

Max is a male terrier mix in the care of Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Maxis happy to keep company with other dogs. He already has all of his shots, and he is neutered. No need to worry: He's already house-trained. Read more about Max on Petfinder.

Tucker, rat terrier mix

Tucker is an adorable male rat terrier mix in the care of Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Tucker will get along great with your kids, dogs or cats. Tucker is already neutered, and he has all his shots. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Apply to adopt Tucker today at Petfinder.

Mickey, Yorkshire terrier mix

Mickey is an adorable male Yorkshire terrier mix in the care of United Yorkie Rescue. Mickey is a social animal, and he's happy to keep company with other dogs. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. His vaccinations are up to date, and he's neutered. From Mickey's current caretaker: Meet Mickey. He's a 14-pound Yorkie mix who has had a rough beginning and was found tied up next to a dumpster. We rescued him from animal services and placed him with a foster mom. He's provided to be a cuddle love bug who just wants to play, chase toys and give you sloppy kisses. He would be a great addition to a home with older children or a couple who can give him a lot of love and where he is free to play during the day.

Cocoa, American bulldog mix

Cocoa is a sweet female American bulldog mix currently residing at Magic City K9. Cocoa likes to socialize — she'll get along great with your other dogs. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she's spayed. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. From Cocoa's current caretaker: Cocoa has shown us that she is a loving girl and would be a first time dog owner's dream. She will do great in any kind of loving home with kids older than five years of age. All our dogs participate in a four-month program that trains them to family pets or assistance dogs. Before adopting an animal, please learn more about the program.

Kiefer, American bulldog and terrier mix

Kiefer is a male American bulldog and terrier mix currently residing at Fur Angels Rescue. Kiefer is a social animal, and he loves other dogs. He's neutered and vaccinated. He's already house-trained. From Kiefer's current caretaker: Kiefer is a wonderful, loving dog that has had a very tough life. After being rescued from Miami's Animal Services, he is now at a foster-boarding place and plays with the dogs there. He also gets along with kids too. Now all he is needs is a family that gives him love and attention. If you have it in your heart to adopt him, please contact us.

