Woman questions why dogs weren't removed from Lauderhill home before Saturday attack

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A woman whose son was attacked by a pack of pit bulls over the weekend is questioning why the three dogs weren't removed from a Lauderhill home months ago after they allegedly attacked three other people.

Shirley Ace told Local 10 News Monday that her son, Tony Elliot, 55, is badly injured and his recovery will take many months.

Ace said her son was visiting his brother and some friends along Northwest 4th Court in Lauderhill when he was attacked by three pit bulls Saturday night.

Police said the dogs' owners were cleaning out their crates and left them loose inside the yard.

When Elliot walked by, somehow they managed to escape from the fenced-in yard and pounced on Elliot.

Police said the dog owners and neighbors tried to help, but Elliot was badly injured and was taken to the hospital.

Ace said her son sustained puncture wounds to his face and legs. He already had one surgery over the weekend and remains in the intensive care unit at Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Ace said she is stunned that Elliot was attacked by the dogs since he would visit the home often.

She said the dogs should have been removed from the owners after they previously attacked three people back in October.

"I know these people that the dog belongs to. I don't want to say anything to hurt them, but the dogs should have been gone a long time (ago)," Ace said.

The owners have been cited by animal control, and authorities said they voluntarily gave up the dogs after the attack.

