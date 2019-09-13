Yorkshire terrier found safe after Miami home burglary

MIAMI - A Yorkshire terrier that was initially believed to have been stolen during a home burglary in Miami has been found safe, the owner told Local 10 News on Friday.

Vanessa Beltran said her beloved dog, named Shubi, was found by someone just a few blocks away from her home.

Shubi went missing Monday afternoon after two people broke into Beltran's home on Southwest 17th Avenue and 14th Terrace.

Surveillance cameras from across the street show a person walking from a light-colored car toward Beltran's home.

You can see them looking in the front door window, checking to see if anyone is home. Moments later, the burglar and an accomplice walk toward the side of the house.

The duo smashed in a window and made their way through the house, ripping open closets and drawers, and stealing thousands of dollars' worth of electronics and jewelry.

In the video, you can see the thieves walking out the front door. Although the footage is grainy, you can see Shubi run out, too.

But when the car drives away, Shubi disappears, as well, although it was unclear whether the dog ran off or was taken by the thieves.

Beltran said she was especially worried because her tri-colored Yorkie is sick and needs her medication.

The burglars, meanwhile, remain at large.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

