1101 N. 31st Court, Hollywood

2 bed/1 bath

1385 sq.ft.

$307,000

Charming and cozy, this lovely two-bedroom/one-bathroom home features an open floor plan with tons of natural light and a huge fenced-in yard on a corner lot.

More Lifestyle Headlines

It has updated appliances and bathroom, a newer A/C and roof and a one-car garage. It's located near Memorial Hospital, one block from Rotary Park and within walking distance of the YMCA. It's a great school district, too!

This is a fantastic starter home.

For more information on this week's Hot Properties and other listings, contact Roger here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.