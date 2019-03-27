1135 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

3 bedroom/3 bath

1975 sq. ft.

Resort-style pool

An oasis in the heart of the city, 1135 Hollywood Blvd. is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home that sits on an oversized lot in historic Hollywood Lakes, just a short drive to the beach.

Inside you'll enjoy wood and tile flooring, an updated kitchen and bath, lots of storage and classic mid-century architecture.

Outside, you'll feel like you've been transported to an island resort. Mature palm trees and landscaping frame the sparkling, free-form pool and hot tub, which are heated by natural gas, and when you're ready for a break from the Florida sun, find your retreat under the tiki hut, where you'll find a full kitchen, a place for a TV and plenty of room for patio furniture.

This property offers a true South Florida lifestyle.

For more information, please visit 1135Hollywood.com.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.