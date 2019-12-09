Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $3,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

698 N. E. First Ave. (Downtown)

Listed at $2,920/month, this 993-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 698 N. E. First Ave.

The unit has a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

1925 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 1925 Brickell Ave. It's listed for $2,925/month.

The building offers additional storage space and garage parking. The unit also offers in-unit laundry, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

252 N.W. 25th St.

Here's a 1,073-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 252 N.W. 25th St. that's going for $2,928/month.

The building boasts a roof deck, a resident lounge and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

2843 S. Bayshore Drive

Located at 2843 S. Bayshore Drive, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,950/month.

In the unit, the listing promises stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and a gym. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

2560 S.W. 27th Ave. (Coral Way)

Listed also at $2,950/month, this 1,268-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo is located at 2560 S.W. 27th Ave.

Building amenities include a gym and assigned parking. Also, expect to find a balcony, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the condo. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

