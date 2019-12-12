Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $3,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

888 Brickell Key Drive (Brickell)

Listed at $3,450/month, this 1,280-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 888 Brickell Key Drive.

In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet. The building has a gym, secured entry and garage parking. The rental is dog-friendly.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

55 S.W. Ninth St. (Brickell)

Next, check out this 788-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 55 S.W. Ninth St. It's listed for $3,490/month.

The building features an elevator and garage parking. Also, expect to find a dishwasher and a balcony in the condo. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

125 N.E. 32nd St.

Located at 125 N.E. 32nd St., here's a 1,331-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,495/month.

The listing promises a dishwasher and a balcony in the apartment. The building has garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $500 pet fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Listed at $3,498/month, this 1,176-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3760 Bird Road.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

335 S. Biscayne Blvd. (Downtown)

Finally, here's a 1,416-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 335 S. Biscayne Blvd. that's going for $3,500/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator and garage parking. The listing also promises a dishwasher and a balcony in the unit. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you're in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.