The most affordable apartments for rent in Brickell, Miami

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does a cheap rent on a rental in Brickell look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,952, compared to a $1,756 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings in Brickell via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

280 S.W. Eighth St.



This studio apartment, situated at 280 S.W. Eighth St., is listed for $1,440/month for its 504 square feet.

Expect to find a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment; there's also garage parking available. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

165 S.W. 12th St.

And check out this studio apartment at 165 S.W. 12th St., listed at $1,550/month.

The building offers an elevator. In the apartment, look for in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $200 deposit.

185 S.W. Seventh St.

Last but not least, over at 185 S.W. Seventh St., there's this studio condo, going for $1,650/month.

You can expect stainless steel appliances in the condo. The building offers a gym. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

