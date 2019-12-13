What apartments will $1,800 rent you in Coral Way, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Coral Way?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Coral Way is currently hovering around $1,590.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3760 Bird Road

Listed at $1,709/month, this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3760 Bird Road.

Expect to find a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2201 S.W. 21st St.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2201 S.W. 21st St. It's listed for $1,750/month.

The building boasts outdoor space. The apartment also includes air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3244 S.W. 23rd St.

Finally, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 3244 S.W. 23rd St. that's going for $1,800/month.

The unit includes a renovated kitchen, a dishwasher and central air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you're an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.