Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $2,300/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Listed at $2,205/month, this 943-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3760 Bird Road.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

455 N.E. 24th St.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 455 N.E. 24th St. It's also listed for $2,205/month for its 662 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry, a gym and garage parking. In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

125 N.E. 32nd St.

Next, check out this 772-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 125 N.E. 32nd St. It's listed for $2,217/month.

The building features garage parking. In the apartment, you'll see a dishwasher and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

5375 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Located at 5375 N.W. Seventh St., here's a 920-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's listed for $2,220/month.

In the residence, expect to find a walk-in closet. The building has a roof deck and a gym. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

698 N. E. First Ave. (Downtown)

Lastly, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 698 N. E. First Ave. It's listed for $2,225/month for its 679 square feet.

You can expect to find a dishwasher in the apartment. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

