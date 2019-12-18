The most affordable apartments for rent in South-West Coconut Grove, Miami

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in South-West Coconut Grove are hovering around $1,350, compared to a $1,760 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a South-West Coconut Grove rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3589 Franklin Ave.

Listed at $1,700/month, this 700-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom rental is located at 3589 Franklin Ave.

In the unit, expect central heating. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

3100 Carter St.

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom address, situated at 3100 Carter St., is listed for $1,750/month for its 815 square feet.

The unit includes stainless steel appliances and central heating. The building offers assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

3270 William Ave.

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 3270 William Ave., which, at 864 square feet, is going for $1,780/month.

The unit offers outdoor space. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

3655 Oak Ave.

Check out this 550-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 3655 Oak Ave., listed at $1,850/month.

The home boasts laundry, a patio and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

3755 Oak Ave.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom living space, situated at 3755 Oak Ave., is listed for $2,400/month for its 1,270 square feet.

The listing promises a deck, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the residence. This rental is dog-friendly.

