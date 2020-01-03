Budget apartments for rent in Downtown Miami

Downtown has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Downtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

126 Biscayne Blvd.

Listed at $1,050/month, this studio apartment, located at 126 Biscayne Blvd., is 38.2% less than the $1,700/month median rent for a studio in Downtown.

Expect to find air conditioning and a balcony in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

69 N.W. Ninth St.

Here's a studio apartment at 69 N.W. Ninth St., which is going for $1,550/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym. In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

692 N.E. Second Ave.

Then there's this studio apartment at 692 N.E. Second Ave., listed at $1,600/month.

The apartment features a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the listing here.)

56 N.E. 14th St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, situated at 56 N.E. 14th St., is listed for $1,600/month for its 790 square feet.

You'll see a dishwasher in the residence. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

150 S.E. Third Ave.

Finally, over at 150 S.E. Third Ave., there's this 830-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, going for $1,680/month.

You can expect central heating in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Amenities offered in the building include an elevator and on-site laundry.

(View the listing here.)

