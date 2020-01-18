What apartments will $1,700 rent you in Downtown, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,850.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,700/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

151 S.E. First St.

First, listed at $1,650/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 151 S.E. First St.

The apartment features high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. In the building, expect a resident lounge. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

150 S.E. Third Ave.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 150 S.E. Third Ave. It's listed for $1,680/month for its 830 square feet.

The building offers on-site laundry and an elevator. Also, expect to find central heating in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted.

211 S.E. Second Ave.

Then, check out this 674-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 211 S.E. Second Ave. It's listed for $1,690/month.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

133 N.E. Second Ave.

Last but not least, listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 133 N.E. Second Ave.

The unit features high ceilings and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

