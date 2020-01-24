What apartments will $3,000 rent you in Coral Way, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Coral Way?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Coral Way is currently hovering around $1,575.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $3,000/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2560 S.W. 27th Ave.

Listed at $2,950/month, this 1,268-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo is located at 2560 S.W. 27th Ave.

Expect to see a walk-in closet, a balcony and in-unit laundry in the condo. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3348 S.W. 25th St.

Here's a three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse at 3348 S.W. 25th St. that's also going for $2,950/month.

Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

3760 Bird Road

Next, check out this 1,199-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 3760 Bird Road. It's listed for $2,980/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. Also, expect to find a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3180 S.W. 22nd St.

Located at 3180 S.W. 22nd St., here's a 1,285-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,995/month.

The condo comes with a walk-in closet, a balcony and high ceilings. The building offers additional storage space. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

2655 S.W. 25th Ave.

Lastly, listed at $3,000/month, this 1,901-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit is located at 2655 S.W. 25th Ave.

The building has garage parking. You can also expect to see central heating and granite countertops in the unit. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.