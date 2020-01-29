The cheapest apartments for rent in Flagami, Miami

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Flagami are hovering around $1,299, compared to a $1,800 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Flagami rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2330 N.W. 11th St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 2330 N.W. 11th St., is listed for $1,150/month.

You'll see a renovated kitchen in the condo; on-site laundry and assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

801 N.W. 47th Ave.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 801 N.W. 47th Ave., which is going for $1,200/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, an elevator, on-site laundry and outdoor space. The apartment also comes with stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

5201 N.W. Seventh St.

Then there's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5201 N.W. Seventh St., also listed at $1,200/month.

Pets are not welcome. The building offers a gym and secured entry. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

3420 N.W. Third St.

Check out this studio apartment at 3420 N.W. Third St., listed at $1,200/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. The residence also has a renovated kitchen. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

6580 W. Flagler St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 6580 W. Flagler St., is listed for $1,200/month for its 742 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

