What apartments will $1,800 rent you in Downtown, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,850.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

234 N.E. Third St.

Listed at $1,725/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 234 N.E. Third St.

The building features concierge service, assigned parking and a fitness center. Pets are not permitted. Be prepared for a $1,500 building deposit.

Northeast 15th Street

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at Northeast 15th Street. It's listed for $1,750/month for its 670 square feet.

The building offers garage parking. In the condo, you'll see a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

133 N.E. Second Ave.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 133 N.E. Second Ave. that's also going for $1,750/month.

In the unit, expect to see stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a fitness center. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

151 S.E. First St.

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 151 S.E. First St. It's listed for $1,750/month.

The building includes a fitness center. In the condo, you'll see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Bark alert: Dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Northeast 14th Street

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at Northeast 14th Street. It's listed for $1,760/month.

In the unit, you'll see a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

