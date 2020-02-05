Budget apartments for rent in Brickell, Miami

It can be challenging to find a quality option for a reasonable price when in the market for a rental. So what does the budget price on a rental in Brickell look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $2,000, compared to a $1,800 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings in Brickell via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

239 S.W. 12th St.

Listed at $1,565/month, this 540-square-foot studio apartment, located at 239 S.W. 12th St., is 17.6% less than the $1,900/month median rent for a studio in Brickell.

Amenities offered in the building include an elevator. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

237 S.W. 13th St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 237 S.W. 13th St., which is going for $1,650/month.

The building offers additional storage space and assigned parking. In the unit, the listing promises granite countertops, a balcony and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1396 S.W. First Ave.

And here's a studio apartment at 1396 S.W. First Ave., which is going for $1,700/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym. In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

1865 Brickell Ave.

Over at 1865 Brickell Ave., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, going for $1,750/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include outdoor space, on-site management and a gym. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

