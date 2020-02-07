What apartments will $2,100 rent you in Coral Way, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Coral Way?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Coral Way is currently hovering around $1,590.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,100/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3760 Bird Road

Listed at $2,024/month, this 987-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3760 Bird Road.

Look for a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

2263 S.W. 37th Ave.

Here's a 780-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2263 S.W. 37th Ave. that's going for $2,050/month.

The unit has carpeted floors and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $500 pet fee.

3419 S.W. 26th St.

Next, check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse that's located at 3419 S.W. 26th St. It's listed for $2,099/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space and additional storage space. The unit also features a ceiling fan. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

2400 S.W. 27th Ave.

Located at 2400 S.W. 27th Ave., here's a 1,080-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $2,099/month.

The unit offers hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and a fitness center. Animals are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

2351 Douglas Road

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 2351 Douglas Road. It's listed for $2,100/month for its 1,110 square feet.

In the unit, you'll see a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building features a fitness center. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

