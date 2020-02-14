What apartments will $2,200 rent you in Coral Way, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Coral Way?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is extremely walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Coral Way is currently hovering around $1,595.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2425 S.W. 27th Ave.

Listed for $2,150/month for its 1,241 square feet, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo over at 2425 S.W. 27th Ave.

The building includes assigned parking. The condo also comes with a walk-in closet, central heating, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3180 S.W. 22nd St.

Here's a 1,060-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 3180 S.W. 22nd St. that's going for $2,150/month.

In the condo, expect to find a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and a fitness center. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

3760 Bird Road

Located at 3760 Bird Road, here's a 929-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,169/month.

The apartment includes a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2301 S.W. 27th Ave.

Listed at $2,170/month, this 1,123-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 2301 S.W. 27th Ave.

Look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a balcony in the condo. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2786 S.W. 32nd Ave.

Finally, here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2786 S.W. 32nd Ave. that's going for $2,200/month.

Building amenities include secured entry, on-site laundry and assigned parking. The apartment also features quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.