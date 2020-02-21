What apartments will $1,600 rent you in Brickell today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Brickell?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Brickell is currently hovering around $2,000.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,600/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

126 S.W. 17th Road

Listed at $1,550/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 126 S.W. 17th Road.

The condo features a balcony and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

239 S.W. 12th St.

Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 239 S.W. 12th St. It's listed for $1,565/month for its 540 square feet.

The building offers an elevator. The listing also promises a dishwasher and a balcony in the apartment. Both cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

520 Brickell Key Drive

Here's a studio condo at 520 Brickell Key Drive that's going for $1,590/month.

Expect to see a balcony in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

104 S.W. Ninth St.

Finally, check out this 630-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 104 S.W. Ninth St. It's listed for $1,600/month.

The building offers an elevator. The listing also promises a dishwasher and a balcony in the furnished condo. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

