What apartments will $1,500 rent you in Little Havana, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Little Havana?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Little Havana is currently hovering around $1,250.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1933 S.W. Seventh St., #50

Listed at $1,450/month, this 670-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1933 S.W. Seventh St.

Expect to see a balcony in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and assigned parking. Animals are not welcome.

1051 S.W. First St., #211

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 1051 S.W. First St. It's also listed for $1,450/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. You can also expect to see a renovated kitchen and a balcony in the condo. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

1630 N.W. First St., #1

Listed at $1,500/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1630 N.W. First St.

The building boasts assigned parking. The listing also promises stainless steel appliances in the unit. Pets are not allowed. The listing specifies a $88 application fee.

420 N.W. 13th Ave., #2

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 420 N.W. 13th Ave. It's also listed for $1,500/month.

In the apartment, expect to find a balcony. The building boasts assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

