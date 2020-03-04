The cheapest apartments for rent in Flagami, Miami

Flagami is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Flagami look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Flagami via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3640 N.W. Ninth St.

Starting things off, and listed at $1,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 3640 N.W. Ninth St., is 15.4% less than the $1,100/month median rent for a one bedroom in Flagami.

The building offers a swimming pool and assigned parking. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

3671 N.W. 15th St.

This studio apartment, situated at 3671 N.W. 15th St., is listed for $1,150/month.

Building amenities include outdoor space and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

890 N.W. 45th Ave.

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 890 N.W. 45th Ave., listed at $1,200/month.

The building offers assigned parking. You can also expect air conditioning in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(Here's the listing.)

5201 N.W. Seventh St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 5201 N.W. Seventh St., is also listed for $1,200/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and a gym. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

1020 N.W. 31st Ave.

Finally, over at 1020 N.W. 31st Ave., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, also going for $1,150/month.

Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(View the listing here.)

