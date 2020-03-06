Budget apartments for rent in South-West Coconut Grove, Miami

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in South-West Coconut Grove are hovering around $1,350, compared to a $1,850 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a South-West Coconut Grove rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3589 Franklin Ave.

Listed at $1,700/month, this 700-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 3589 Franklin Ave.

The unit features central heating. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

3100 Carter St.

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 3100 Carter St., is listed for $1,750/month for its 815 square feet.

The residence comes with stainless steel appliances and central heating. The building comes with assigned parking. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

3270 William Ave.

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom address at 3270 William Ave., which, at 864 square feet, is going for $1,780/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

3629 S.W. 37th Ave.

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom abode, situated at 3629 S.W. 37th Ave., is listed for $3,000/month.

Cats and dogs are not allowed. The building offers outdoor space and secured entry. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the listing here.)

3139 Hibiscus St.

Over at 3139 Hibiscus St., there's this 1,972-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse, going for $3,600/month.

The townhouse features central heating and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building offers garage parking. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(View the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.