The most affordable apartments for rent in Shenandoah, Miami

It can be challenging to find a good deal when looking for an apartment. So what does a cheap rent on a rental in Shenandoah look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $1,525, compared to a $1,850 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings in Shenandoah via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1914 S.W. 17th Ave.

Listed at $1,750/month, this two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at 1914 S.W. 17th Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space; the condo also features air conditioning, granite countertops and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1642 S.W. 19th Terrace

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom dwelling at 1642 S.W. 19th Terrace, which is going for $2,300/month.

The building features outdoor space and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1119 S.W. 12th Court

Then there's this apartment with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 1119 S.W. 12th Court, listed at $2,375/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and additional storage space. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

