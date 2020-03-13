The cheapest apartments for rent in Downtown, Miami

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $1,895, compared to a $1,850 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Downtown rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

126 Biscayne Blvd.

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,050/month, this studio apartment, located at 126 Biscayne Blvd., is 38.2% less than the $1,700/month median rent for a studio in Downtown.

In the unit, expect air conditioning and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

150 S.E. Third Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, situated at 150 S.E. Third Ave., is listed for $1,525/month for its 642 square feet.

The residence features central heating. The building offers an elevator and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $500 security deposit.

(See the complete listing here.)

100 N.W. Fourth St.

Photo: Zumper

Then there's this 646-square-foot apartment at 100 N.W. Fourth St., listed at $1,600/month.

In the unit, expect a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building has garage parking. Be prepared for a $500 deposit.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.