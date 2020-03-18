Budget apartments for rent in Brickell, Miami

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does an affordable rent on a rental in Brickell look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $2,050, compared to a $1,850 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings in Brickell via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1408 Brickell Bay Drive

Listed at $1,450/month, this studio condo, located at 1408 Brickell Bay Drive, is 19.4% less than the $1,800/month median rent for a studio in Brickell.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym, on-site laundry, assigned parking and concierge service. Also, expect a balcony in the condo. Pets are not welcome.

239 S.W. 12th St.

Here's a studio apartment at 239 S.W. 12th St., which, at 540 square feet, is going for $1,565/month.

The building offers an elevator. The apartment also features a dishwasher and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

104 S.W. Ninth St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 104 S.W. Ninth St., is listed for $1,600/month for its 630 square feet.

The unit comes furnished and includes air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

150 S.E. 25th Road

And here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 150 S.E. 25th Road, which is going for $1,650/month.

Amenities offered in the building include additional storage space, outdoor space and a gym. In the unit, look for stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

