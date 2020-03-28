What apartments will $1,700 rent you in Coral Way, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Coral Way?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Coral Way is currently hovering around $1,600.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,700/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2341 S.W. 27th St.

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 2341 S.W. 27th St. It's also listed for $1,650/month.

The condo offers a dishwasher and a balcony. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

3760 Bird Road

Next, check out this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3760 Bird Road. It's listed for $1,668/month.

In the apartment, anticipate a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Building amenities secured entry and garage parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

3783 S.W. 27th Terrace

Then, located at 3783 S.W. 27th Terrace, here's a 750-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,700/month.

In the residence, you can expect hardwood flooring, a deck and air conditioning. The building boasts assigned parking. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

3000 Coral Way

Lastly, also listed at $1,700/month is this 752-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo. It's located at 3000 Coral Way.

In the condo, expect to find a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Building amenities feature assigned parking and a fitness center. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

