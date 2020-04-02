Budget apartments for rent in Downtown, Miami

Downtown is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Downtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

244 Biscayne Blvd.

Check out this studio apartment at 244 Biscayne Blvd., listed at $1,600/month.

In the unit, you're promised in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a gym and assigned parking. Pets are not welcome.

151 S.E. First St.

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 151 S.E. First St., which, with 691 square feet, is going for $1,800/month.

In the unit, you'll find in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building boasts a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

555 N.E. 15th St.

Finally, over at 555 N.E. 15th St., there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's also going for $1,800/month.

Building amenities feature assigned parking and a gym. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

