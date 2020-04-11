Budget apartments for rent in Brickell, Miami

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Brickell are hovering around $2,100, compared to a $1,850 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Brickell rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

104 SW Ninth St.

Photo: Zumper

First, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 104 SW Ninth St., is listed for $1,600/month for its 630 square feet.

Expect air conditioning in the furnished unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

1535 SW Second Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1535 SW Second Ave., which is also going for $1,600/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

150 SE 25th Road

Photo: Zumper

Then, there's this condo with one bedroom and 1 1/2 bathrooms at 150 SE 25th Road, listed at $1,650/month.

The condo features stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include outdoor space, a gym and additional storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

1050 Brickell Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Finally, here's a studio condo at 1050 Brickell Ave., which is going for $1,750/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the listing here.)

