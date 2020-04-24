What apartments will $3,000 rent you in Downtown, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,900.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $3,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

92 S.W. Third St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

First up, and listed at $2,950/month, this 1-square-foot studio apartment is located at 92 S.W. Third St.

You can expect a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. The building includes garage parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

50 Biscayne Blvd.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 50 Biscayne Blvd. It's listed for $2,999/month for its 1,322 square feet.

The building offers garage parking and a fitness center. The apartment also includes a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

851 N.E. First Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 733-square-foot studio apartment at 851 N.E. First Ave. that's going for $3,000/month.

The unit includes a balcony and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a fitness center. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

325 S. Biscayne Blvd.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Fiocated at 325 S. Biscayne Blvd., here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's also listed for $3,000/month.

Pets are not allowed.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

